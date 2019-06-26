ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in the Reynoldstown section of Atlanta say an abandoned school is not only an eyesore, it's also creating a haven for criminal activity.
The property is owned by Atlanta Public Schools, who leased it to an arts non-profit group called WonderRoot until 2024.
The group said it would use half of the space to run its program and lease the other half to individual artists but that never happened.
Neighbors who live across the street have been complaining for years and want something done to clean up the mess.
"There’s broken glass, syringes and condoms," said Helene Ross, who lives in the area. "I mean, I’ve walked around and looked at it.”
CBS46 has reached out to officials at WonderRoot but haven't received a response.
Atlanta Public Schools sent us a statement saying they're aware of the problem and are working to help get the facility in order.
