ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neighbors described a scary scene as the FBI descended on the house of James Lark who died in an explosion over the weekend.

"SWAT vehicles, and FBI, they had a bomb squad," said next door neighbor Amy Moore. "They had a robot going down the side of the house."

FBI got involved after Lark was blown up at an apartment in Decatur on October 3.

Residents at Redan Cove Apartments described a grisly scene.

"I never thought that I would find a part of a person outside my door," said one resident.

Neighbors in Northwest Atlanta describe Lark as a guy who kept to himself.

"He was kind of a loner, he just kept to himself so we didn't really get to know him that well," said Moore

Neighbors also said they rarely saw anyone coming to the house besides Lark, that lights were never on, and that sounds of construction would frequently come from inside the house.

CBS46 also learned this isn't the first time police had been at the house.

"We were getting ready to go to bed one night and we heard some commotion outside, looked out the window and I think they were sheriffs, bout 7 or 8 cops out on a bull horn asking him to come out and step outside," said next door neighbor Dave Moore.

According to neighbors, they saw vehicles sitting outside Lark's house leading up to the FBI search with cars working in shifts.

A former colleague of Lark's described him as a nice guy who left his job in IT only a couple of months ago.