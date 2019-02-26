ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 is advocating for one community. Residents in Lakewood Heights are fed up that their neighborhood is looking more like a junk yard.
CBS46 showed you the problem in southeast Atlanta on Friday. They told us for the last three months trash has been dumped off Lakewood Avenue.
Since we aired the story, people in the community came together to help the cause. They cleaned up some of the trash this past weekend, but they couldn’t remove everything.
Tuesday, the City of Atlanta officials came to Lakewood Heights to investigate the situation.
The owner of the property, Sam Dickson is frustrated people are illegally dumping on his property. He said the city isn't doing enough.
“They don’t enforce the dumping laws because they don’t get money from someone who dumps this kind of stuff they get money out of property owners and the city has no interest in enforcing the dumping laws,” said Dickson.
Dickson said he has already had to hire people to clean up a mess on his property on three separate occasions.
“I would love to see the people perpetrating this to go to jail. As long as they can come here, have the convenience of dumping on my property and not have dump fees they will go on doing it,” said Dickson.
We also spoke to officials with the Atlanta Police Department to see what they are doing to resolve this issue.
“The Atlanta Police Department’s Code Enforcement Section is aware of the dumping issues at five properties along the 1700 block of Lakewood Avenue and is taking action to identify the owners and hold them accountable for cleaning up. Several visits and violations have been noted by Code Enforcement officers, and follow-up inspections and court dates are scheduled to ensure compliance,” said a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.
Carla Smith, a city councilwoman who represents the District 1, issued us the following statement:
“This site used to be a parking lot for a church located across the street. Unfortunately, some have begun using the lot as a dumping ground. This is private property. The neighbors volunteered, going on this private property to bring the trash to the curb late last week so I could request a bulk pick up. The neighbors awakened the next morning to all of the trash being hauled back onto the property before they could even call me. APD Code Enforcement Officers have been called to investigate and cite the owners. Some of my neighborhood volunteers and I will be attending court on March 6th regarding some of the lots in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.