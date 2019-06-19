SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was the party heard 'round the neighborhood.
“All we heard from 9 o'clock in the morning was boom, boom, boom, boom,” said resident Donald Gilner.
The Tycoon mansion pool party on Northland Drive drew hundreds of people and attracted celebrities like 50 Cent and Trey Songz.
Gilner, who lives next door, was not impressed.
“Who expected people to be walking around with AK47s? Who expected women to show up so undressed that you couldn't bring your children out on the street?” added Gilner.
“This is not the way we live in Sandy Springs,” said Tibby DeJulio, a city council member.
DeJulio said days after the big party, he's still hearing complaints about noise, traffic, security guards walking around with guns and scantily clad women.
“Of course, the children in the neighborhood shouldn't be exposed, shouldn't have to be exposed to people half-naked walking through their neighborhoods,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
CBS46 went to the mansion and spoke with the owners, who did not want to be identified.
“What happened is, I think somehow it got out on social media and people came out and blocked the streets,” one homeowner said.
The owners did not throw the party and apologized for any inconvenience caused by renting out their house.
“Some neighbors came to the party and had a good time and some neighbors, from what I understand, they have not contacted me, but I have heard they are very upset,” he said.
The homeowners will be cited for the party.
CBS46 has learned that off-duty police officers were hired as security guards for the party. We’re told when they found out it wasn't permitted, they tried to shut it down.
DeJulio said council members are working to tighten up laws in Sandy Springs to prevent house parties of this magnitude.
