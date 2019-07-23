CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over the past few weeks, police say there have been numerous break-ins and car thefts in upscale neighborhoods in Forsyth County.
“We were awakened at 5:30 in the morning by a Forsyth County police officer,” said Gina Ryals. “My car was stolen, it was involved in a police chase, along with another vehicle from a nearby neighborhood, that was also stolen.”
Ryals has lived in the Vickery Village neighborhood in Cumming, Georgia, for almost four years. She said it’s usually very quiet and safe.
“It was pretty shocking that someone would actually, even though my garage door was open, would just walk in and casually take my car like they did,” Ryals said. “It’s certainly been a huge wake-up call for me. We get comfortable, and that might be the issue here, it doesn’t matter where you live, you have to be vigilant.”
Police said that homeowners leave their cars unlocked and a group of mostly teenagers will go through their cars while parked in the driveway or road.
“After these kind of things happen, it’s just a wakeup call for everybody, the police department,” added Ryals.
Police added that in this case, two suspects Darrel Gray, a 17-year-old male from Ellenwood, and R’Kius Roan, an 18-year-old from Fairburn, Georgia (seen above) were working together and both driving stolen vehicles that they had just stolen from other subdivisions in south Forsyth County. Both are facing multiple charges, but Roan is who police say stole Ryals’ Mercedes.
The victims told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’re relieved the teenagers are in custody, but said they will be taking extra security measures and locking everything up.
