DAHLONEGA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A small Georgia town is preparing for a rally with ties to white nationalism.
A Pro-Trump rally planned for next week in Dahlonega is being promoted on white supremacist websites and social media accounts.
The rally is putting law enforcement on the offense. They are bringing in local, state and federal agencies to make sure peace is kept in the Dahlonega square on September 14th.
Below is the flier that organizer Chester Doles sent out:
On the flier, it reads as "An American Patriot Rally" with the purpose of supporting President Donald Trump. A lot of people in that community believe that is not the true intent.
Some say Doles, who is a convicted felon with a history of violence, and well known to local police-- has other motives.
Law enforcement officials acknowledge Doles past ties to white nationalism and say they are going to do everything on their end to maintain peace and enforce the law.
"This rally is an American Patriot Rally. This has absolutely nothing to do with hate or race. Everyone who supports Trump and loves America, are welcome to attend. We have black veterans coming. This is not a so-called white nationalist or white supremacy rally," said Doles.
