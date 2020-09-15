ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ‘CUTIES’ Controversy Georgia 14th republican congressional nominee speaks out
Netflix is under fire after the release of the well-known French film ‘CUTIES.’
“I join many members of Congress who are calling for an investigation and Netflix into the show,” says Georgia 14th Republican Congressional nominee Marjorie Greene.
Republican senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and more are also calling for immediate action. Although, some are now criticizing the uproar, saying politicians are using ‘CUTIES’ as leverage to spread conspiracy theories.
“It’s the way that they’re acting, the way they move their bodies, it's looks on their face, it’s sexualization of children. This is not a political issue, it’s a human issue," Greene explains.
Greene, who has endorsed QAnon beliefs, says her concerns of pedophilia and child porn is not part a conspiracy theory. She's also condemning the film, saying anyone who defends it should be exposed.
The movie is even sparking calls for boycotts with #CANCELNETFLIX trending online. But an Atlanta child advocacy group says the problem goes beyond ‘CUTIES’ pointing to reality TV shows like Dance Moms and Toddlers and Tiaras as similar forms of exploiting children.
“Canceling Netflix is not going to fix the bigger problem. They’re doing swimsuit competitions with little tiny children, it’s disgusting and that’s what’s fueling the sexual abuse of our children,” says Executive Director Revved Up Kids, Inc. Alli Neal.
Neal believes as a society we need to draw a hard line about what’s acceptable and what's not.
"Canceling your Netflix subscription is certainly making a statement but is that really helping the larger conversation? I would say no.”
