ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Woodruff Arts Center announced Friday afternoon it had suffered a “network security incident from an unauthorized third-party that resulted in a significant IT outage and is affecting many operations and systems.”
The announcement was made on the Arts Center’s home page which was a single page with messaging about the incident. The Arts Center didn’t reveal exact details of what type of security incident happened, but did say it was working to “secure our systems” and started working on “enhanced security measures.”
The Arts Center said at this point they have no evidence any personal or financial information was stolen or accessed, but they are investigating and retained the services of an outside forensics firm to help fully investigate the problem.
According to the Center’s statement, it is “working to address the issue” and apologized for the inconvenience the outage may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.