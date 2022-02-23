ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rising rent and mortgage rates are pinching people out of their homes, making housing less and less affordable.
"Atlanta's faith community is one of the nation's strongest and most visible," said Mayor Andre Dickens.
Now, a new program is calling on religious organizations to help with affordable housing.
Through more than $1 million of grant money from Wells Fargo and Enterprise Community Partners, religious organizations can begin the process to build affordable housing on their own land.
"My administration, as you know, has pledged to built or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing over the next eight years and today's announcement will move us further along that path," said Mayor Dickens. "We recognize how much underutilized land is being controlled by faith-based groups and it makes sense to partner with these houses of worship to develop some of that space for affordable housing."
A communications representative with Enterprise Community Partners says religious organizations will be able to apply in late March or early April. Fifteen organizations will be selected in May.
The program comes as rent prices are skyrocketing with no relief in sight and mortgage rates continue to climb.
