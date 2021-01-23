With Georgia having become one of the world's premiere filming destinations in recent years, the Cherokee Office of Economic Development launched a free app that will bring more of the local movie magic straight to users' mobile devices.
The “Filmed in Cherokee” app allows users to share in an interactive, behind-the-scenes experience, touring key filming locations throughout the county.
“Georgia has quickly become one of the top film locations in the world, and when film enthusiasts come to explore Georgia by visiting their favorite sites from television and movies, they also increase tourism dollars in our communities,” said Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment. “We appreciate the Cherokee Office of Economic Development for their work on this innovative ‘Filmed in Cherokee’ App. Combining film locations with nearby business establishments will not only accommodate fans, but spur interest in local small businesses and help the economy.”
The app was developed in a partnership between the county and Black Airplane, a Woodstock-based digital product design and development agency.
"Filmed in Cherokee" will give users the opportunity to see set photos and insider stories, learn more about storylines for certain films, discover behind-the-scenes content, and learn why certain filming locations were selected. Users can also connect with the local film community and even snap selfies at filming locations.
“The ‘Filmed in Cherokee’ App is the perfect day trip for local film enthusiasts who want to explore Cherokee’s most recognizable tv and silver screen locations,” said COED President Misti Martin. “Whether you dine at the Ball Ground Burger Bus like Disney+’s Timmy Failure or want to take in the views at Ozark’s Blue Cat Lodge on beautiful Lake Allatoona, there is a location for the whole family to enjoy.”
Fan-favorite movie and television productions featured on the app will include:
American Made
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Champion
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Doctor Sleep
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
Hidden Figures
MacGyver
Noelle
Ozark
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
The Founder
The Outsider
The Resident
“The ‘Filmed in Cherokee’ App is your all-access pass to Cherokee’s film locations,” said COED Film Project Manager Molly Mercer. “Film buffs both young and old can discover behind-the-scenes stories, including Tom Cruise’s friendship with a local restauranteur (American Made); Jason Bateman’s love of baseball (The Outsider); and Timothy Busfield’s encouraging pep talk to local high school film students (Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings).”
The app includes an interactive map allowing users to navigate between locations while discovering other local areas of interest, a feature intended to boost film tourism and pride in the community.
“Film tourism opens a community to visitors in a uniquely inspiring way,” said City of Woodstock Marketing and Communications Manager Stacy Brown. “The stories and characters of Cherokee's films allow visitors to connect to these places in a way that's meaningful to them. Visitors should plan to make a weekend of it; stay overnight, enjoy one-of-a-kind shopping and dining, explore outdoor pursuits, and even take in a local brewery along the way.”
The “Filmed in Cherokee” App is free to download via Google Play or the Apple App Store. More information on Cherokee County's film industry can be found on the COED’s film page.
