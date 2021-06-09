WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) — If you're looking for a new place for a little nostalgic fun, a new retro arcade bar opened its doors in Woodstock Wednesday.
Blue Ghost Arcade announced on Facebook that it opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday. According to its website, it features more than 40 retro arcade games, pinball machines and gaming consoles.
You can get a full-list of games offered here.
The Blue Ghost also offers a full-service bar and concession stand.
It's located in downtown Woodstock at 164 Towne Lake Parkway and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
For pricing details, you can go the Blue Ghost Arcade website.
