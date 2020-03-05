ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Pope Francis has named Bishop Gregory John Hartmayer as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
Hartmayer is currently the Bishop of Savannah and will take over for Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, who served in the role from January 2005 to May of 2019.
Archbishop Hartmayer came to Georgia in 1995, when he was named pastor of St. Philip Benizi Church in Jonesboro, where he served for 15 years. He was appointed pastor of St. John Vianney parish in Lithia Springs before being named the 14th Bishop of Savannah.
Hartmayer will be the seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
Archbishop Wilton Gregory, now in Washington D.C., released this statement regarding Hartmayer's appointment:
“Pope Francis has sent the Archdiocese of Atlanta an extraordinary shepherd. Bishop Hartmayer is a familiar face for the Church in North Georgia, where he served with great distinction for many years as a local pastor. He knows the people and is deeply loved and respected. He will be an excellent Archbishop and the People of God will be blessed through his ministry and care.”
Welcome Archbishop Hartmayer to the Archdiocese of Atlanta. For more visit the @georgiabulletin. https://t.co/fKFCWEENrr pic.twitter.com/mlBsXzWUf4— Atlanta Archdiocese (@archatl) March 5, 2020
