ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A unique new art exhibit is opening its doors in Atlanta, where spectators aren't just looking at the art, they're encouraged to touch and feel it.
"We definitely like to use the word immersive," SVP Katerine Tooley told CBS46 in a behind-the-scenes tour. "Yes there's art here, but we also want people to touch it, and to ask questions."
The 29Rooms project is a spin-off of the popular website "Refinery 29," which is designed to empower women.
The new exhibit, which is only open through September 8th, encourages guests to interact with strangers and check their inhibitions at the door.
"It's about opening yourself up to new experiences," Tooley said. "Stepping outside of your comfort zone."
From an interactive dance floor to a fun game to break the ice with strangers, the project is open to people of all ages. Atlanta is one of only five cities hosting the exhibit. Other cities include Chicago, Dallas, Toronto and Washington, D.C.
