ATLANTA (CBS46)—New police recruits will soon hit the streets in Atlanta.
The 35 new officers are expected to be sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night.
“The graduation concludes 20 weeks of rigorous training at the Atlanta Police Academy, along with 9 weeks of field training”, an Atlanta police spokesperson said.
The graduates will now work throughout different areas of the city as patrol officers in Atlanta Police Department’s Field Operations Division.
Three officers graduating have a spouse or family member working with the Atlanta police department, according to Atlanta police.
According to the Atlanta police department, new police officers start with a $48,500 annual salary.
If you would like to join the Atlanta police force, they will hold their next recruiting fair on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Atlanta Police Training Academy located at 180 Southside Industrial Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30354 at 9:00 a.m.
Interested applicants are asked to contact the APD Background and Recruitment Unit at (404) 546-7650 prior to attending the recruiting event.
