(CBS46) – A new city task force is set to create a public database to track police brutality in metro Atlanta.
Local lawmakers and community leaders announced the Metro Atlanta Uprising Task Force, following days of protest and unrest in the murder of George Lloyd.
“Too many times this has gone under the rug,” said state Rep. Erica Thomas (D) who represents District 39.
Thomas, along with other lawmakers and community leaders said, the task force is one solution to what they said has become a routine problem.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder, after kneeling on Lloyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes.
On May 25, Chauvin and three other officers responded to a call that Floyd had allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a local store.
Viral video of Lloyd, 46, handcuffed, pinned to the ground and pleading for his life, sparked national outrage and days of protests – some that resulted in looting. The other three officers were fired, and it is unknown whether they face charges.
For three days, protesters took city’s downtown streets and neighboring counties to demand something be done.
“I know people are upset because buildings are being damaged, but building can be replaced, black lives cannot,” said CBS46 political commentator and radio host, Rashad Richey.
The task force said it will release more details this week.
