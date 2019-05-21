ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --Nothing says summer in Atlanta like Coca-Cola! Other than perhaps sweltering heatwaves.
This summer, the local favorite World of Coca-Cola will be presenting guests with exclusive new opportunities to immerse themselves into the Coca-Cola experience
In honor of the return of Netflix's Stranger Things for its third season on July 4, guests will be able to witness the return of New Coke. The reformulation, released in 1985, may not have been a runaway hit at the time, but it will likely see a nostalgia-boost thanks to the hit streaming series.
The first 1,000 Guests who purchase full-price general admission into the World of Coca-Cola between June 4 and 6 will each receive a can of New Coke.
Other fun activities for guests will be a celebration of 50 years of the "It's the Real Thing" slogan, as well as frozen delights in the Taste it! Beverage Lounge.
