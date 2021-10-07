ATLANTA (CBS46) — New autonomous shuttles are now on the streets of Gwinnett County.
They were unveiled in Peachtree Corners, one of the nation's first "smart city" environments.
The fleet is called PAUL, which is short for Piloting Autonomous Use Locally. They are operated by BEEP, which operates the country's largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle service deployment in one location with five routes, eight shuttles, more than 30,000 real passengers and thousands of hours of operation in Florida (Lake Nona) and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.