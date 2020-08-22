STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- As positive cases spike in Georgia, access to both resources and testing is crucial. Both New Birth Baptist and a local physician teamed up to fill the needs of many metro Atlanta families.
Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant’s mission is to serve the many Georgia families who are fighting to survive..
“We were all dizzied by learning that Georgia is now number one in COVID-19 testing positive with the African American community being woefully under served.” said Bryant.
He said to survive, not only in terms of health but with food insecurity as well.
After a 2 week hiatus to allow for new food resources and time for volunteers to refuel, the well-known King's Table Food Pantry re-opened
to help those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The other side, as we have done for 20 weeks, is give groceries to some 8,000 families.”
Cars lined church campus to pick up their free bags of food necessities.
And when they finished, they went across the lot, where Doctors Damon and Heavenly Kimes helped people know their statuses through their "GA Know Your Status" Organization.
“Prevention is key with everything" said Dentist, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. "I mean there’s a big spike in Georgia and the only way to stop that is everybody getting tested so they know they got it and self quarantine.”
Like Pastor Bryant, their focus is the under served communities..
Physician, Dr. Damon Kimes said, "The African American community is only 13% if the entire us population that is 330 million people, but we make 40% of the deaths. this is a black problem. Everyone is affected.. Caucasian people are affected, but the death rate is clearly 40% with black people.. so we have really got to be on top of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.