Faith leaders are hoping to send a message of solidarity after a week of devastating deadly spa shootings in metro Atlanta.
Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant and the Asian American Association stood in solidarity at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday aimed to put a stop to Asian hate.
“This is the hour and the season that we have got to stop Asian hate,” Bryant said.
The fatal shooting of eight, six of whom were of Asian descent, sent shockwaves through the country.
“It’s a difficult time in our community… that we have experienced acts of a hate crime,” Senior Vice President of the National Association of Chinese Americans Maggie Mers said.
Over the weekend, the community honored those victims with “Stop the Hate” rallies and marches at Liberty Plaza, Woodruff Park and Piedmont Park.
“Hate crimes have escalated… how it is the vitriol that came from the last administration made the atmosphere conducive for this level of hate to take place…” Bryant went on to say.
Victims' families created verified GoFundMe accounts for support that raised over $40,000.
“I am charging houses of faith to not just post it but pray about [it],” Bryant said.
Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bryant believes people should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. And a fight united will be the catalyst for change.
“We have more in common than we have separate Toni Morrison said many years ago, we cannot believe a narrative that we did it right ...there is no greater or less or minority until there is equality.” Bryant said.
