ATLANTA (CBS46) — Black legendary musicians and entertainers made their mark in Atlanta's history again Wednesday.
The new Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame held its second induction ceremony in front of Mercedes Benz Stadium.
“I think it's a beautiful way to let folks know not just acknowledging our past but inspiring the future," record executive and chairman for the Black American Music Association Michael Mauldin said.
Mauldin, who also happens to be the father of R&B legend Jermaine Dupri, had a vision three years ago to create one place where the culture of Black music, excellence and education could live.
“We did feel like Atlanta was best just for the future. Not just for music but also film and television. This was really the birthplace," Mauldin said.
That vision became a reality that’s alive today on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta with the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.
During Wednesday’s second induction ceremony, icons like Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, New Edition and Berry Gordy were cemented in history.
Mauldin also told CBS46 that more ceremonies are set to take place in the future.
You can stop by and use the QR code out at the walk in order to learn about each black legends story.
