SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – On Thursday, police released ten minutes of body camera footage from a police response to a home intrusion in Sandy Springs in November.
The video is graphic in nature so CBS46 elected to only share a few shots in the attached video.
Captain Mike Lindberg said they shared the video to highlight the danger of patrolling.
“It’s a reminder of the job that we do,” said Lindberg, in an interview on Thursday. “The dangers that come with the job and the dangers that lurk, for the lack of a better work, right around every call.”
Police said officers were initially called to respond to a suspected burglar inside a Sandy Springs home.
When they arrived, the homeowners ushered the officers inside, where the suspect was on the second floor.
The video shows officers trying to negotiate with the suspect, identified as Matthew Lanz.
As Lanz walks down the stairs, the video shows him pulling a large knife out and stabbing an officer multiple times.
Lindberg said the officer was stabbed six times in the neck and back of the head, narrowly missing vital areas.
Lindberg confirmed the officer recovered at a nearby hospital and returned to the force.
It took the four other officers to detain Lanz, who was tasered and shot with pepper balls, before an officer shot him with a gun.
Officers were eventually able to arrest Lanz and video shows the officers providing medical treatment to Lanz before EMS personnel arrived.
Lindberg said Lanz survived.
After the incident, officers learned that Lanz is tied to the double murder of an Acworth couple – his neighbors, Timothy and Amber Hicks.
Lanz is in jail awaiting his next court appearance.
Lindstrom credits the neighbors for calling police when they saw the unknown man prowling in the Sandy Springs neighborhood.
“They called when they saw something suspicious. This could have easily escalated to something greater – as we know after the fact,” Lindstrom said Thursday.
