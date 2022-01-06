COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Republicans had planned to mark this Jan. 6 with a vigil honoring the people who stormed the Capitol, calling them patriots. That event was called off but it highlights the divide here in America where some people’s “patriots” are other people’s “extremists.”
It comes at a time when extremism in the form of domestic terrorism in the U.S. is on the rise. FBI Director Christopher Wray admits the agency is scrambling to keep up. The extremists come from the political right and left.
“Neither side of the political spectrum is exempt from intolerance,” says the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt.
Greenblatt studies intolerance for a living with the world’s oldest anti-hate organization.
“In America, there’s nothing wrong with having strong political beliefs, but the problem is when those beliefs bump up against other people’s rights as well,” says Greenblatt. “And when you feel so inclined to take those beliefs and translate them into both rhetorical violence and even real world action, it becomes very problematic.”
As for the Cobb GOP’s now cancelled event celebrating the so-called Jan. 6 patriots? Greenblatt says there was nothing patriotic about the rioters that day, “pummeling police officers with American flags. And there’s nothing admirable about rampaging our capitol, seeking to kill elected officials. He pleads, “we need people on both sides of the aisle to remind us what we value as Americans and human beings.
Greenblatt’s new book is called, It Could Happen Here. It’s a reference to the Holocaust, when extremists tried to wipe out Eastern Europe’s entire Jewish population, killing 6 million of them; some of Greenblatt’s relatives included.
“Look, this is frightening stuff. And I think we need to face the reality that we cannot take for granted that our civil society will be sustainable. I believe we can come through this, but we shouldn’t kid ourselves. Democracy is not a spectator sport. We cannot watch from the cheap seats and the bleachers and just assume everything will work out. We need to be on the field, as Americans. We are the solution. And if we fail to realize that, I think the stakes are that high.
Greenblatt’s book, It Could Happen Here, is available now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.