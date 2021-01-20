As President Joe Biden got to work on his first day in office, one of his selections, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, took on her new job as the 19th director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Walensky most recently served as Chief of the Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School for the past eight years. Walensky put out a statement about her new job that read in part:
Better, healthier days lie ahead. But to get there, COVID-19 testing, surveillance, and vaccination must accelerate rapidly. We must also confront the longstanding public health challenges of social and racial injustice and inequity that have demanded action for far too long. And we must make up for potentially lost ground in areas like suicide, substance use disorder and overdose, chronic diseases, and global health initiatives.
America and the world are counting on CDC’s science and leadership. Just as it has since the beginning of the pandemic, CDC will continue to focus on what is known — and what more can be learned — about the virus to guide America. As part of that promise, CDC’s Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat will begin leading a comprehensive review of all existing guidance related to COVID-19. Wherever needed, this guidance will be updated so that people can make decisions and take action based upon the best available evidence.
