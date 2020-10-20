ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking a tough stance on travelers who don't mask up when using transportation.
Asking everyone to cover their mouth and nose or face the consequences.
“As you start to live with it and work with it and adapt to it you start to normalize and forget that there are pre-cautions that you have to take in all those habits that you develop have to continue,” says Chief of Bus Operations Collie Greenwood.
New interim guidance from the CDC says anyone using public transportation needs to mask up -- or find another ride.
Some riders saying -- it's about time.
“Having the announcement come out at this point… serves a purpose to remind people that we are well in the midst of a pandemic and these aren’t things to be taken lightly,” says Greenwood.
You may remember this picture a MARTA bus driver sent us back in April showing people crammed into the back of a bus -- with few masks.
In July, the transit authority made masks mandatory for riders.
Now, if you don't wear a mask you could be suspended from riding.
Still riders tell cbs46 -- there are always a few rule breakers.
Marta Passenger Delano Lambert says he’s in the vulnerable age range and is happy to see the c-d-c stepping in with the guidance.
“I see many people wearing mask and some people do not wear a mask the young generation doesn’t wear mask sometimes,” explains Lambert.
Marta Passenger Lo Griffin says he believes in choice but offered this suggestion for those who choose to go without.
“Stay inside, find a work from home job and stay inside,” Griffin said.
