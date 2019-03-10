STONECREST, GA (CBS46) Lynn Goodwin was on a walk with her husband when the two noticed a new white cell tower near their Stonecrest home.
“No one said anything. We wake up and then there's a 199-foot cell phone tower in our backyards.”
She said she has several concerns about the cell tower, starting with what she calls a lack of transparency about the project.
“…health concerns, number two, and our property values,” Goodwin added.
The tower went up about a month or so ago. Now some, including Stonecrest City Councilmember Diane Adoma say it's not legal.
“It actually is not zoned for a cell phone tower so if it’s not zoned, the people have the right to ask that the cell phone tower be removed,” she said.
Adoma represents the district the tower sits in. She told reporter Ashley Thompson she was never told it was coming.
“I think what's more disturbing to me is the fact that they’re not respected enough and I’m not respected enough to know that this is coming into my district.”
But Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary said all council members were notified. He said the project was approved by the city's planning and zoning dept.
“There was a legal notice. There was a notice to council and mayor and as far as what we see today, all instructions have been followed and I want to double check on that," Adoma added.
City attorneys are looking over the project and making sure the city was legally allowed to approve the tower.
“I don't need the lawyers to tell me that this tower is zoned illegally and incorrect,” said Adoma.
