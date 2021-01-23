Chick-fil-A will add a spicy twist to their menu Monday, as they introduce their new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.
This new sandwich will reportedly be available for a limited time at participating locations, including throughout metro Atlanta.
The restaurant chain tested the sandwich in select markets previously before making the decision to roll it out nationwide, marking the first time they have added a limited-time entree to their menu since 2019.
