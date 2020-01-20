ATLANTA (CBS46) – Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began enhanced screening at three U.S. airports for a new coronavirus from China; the communist nation said confirmed cases have tripled and has been transmitted between humans.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the number of confirmed cases has more than tripled to 218 cases. Those infections include patients in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other cities. The disease also reached South Korea for the first time, the Journal reported. The Journal reported Chinese state television said the disease has claimed three lives so far.
The new disease has been identified as a coronavirus, like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS killed 774 people in the early 2000’s across 29 countries. The first cases of the new disease were reported in Wuhan, China, specifically a market in the city. The illness has since spread from there across mainland China and other Asian countries.
The World Health Organization said Sunday that animal-to-human infection appeared to be the main source of the outbreak. However, the new human-to-human transmissions do concern infectious disease specialists around the globe.
“If the virus turns out to be readily transmissible from human to human, then we’ll have a much larger problem on our hands,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University told CBS News.
For its part, the CDC said Monday afternoon it is continuing to monitor the outbreak of the new virus from Wuhan and encouraged travelers, state and local health departments, healthcare providers, labs, and the general public to follow the CDC website for the latest updates on the new disease.
CDC is closely monitoring an outbreak of 2019 novel #coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Get the latest updates from CDC for✈️Travelers to and from Wuhan, China🏫State & local health departments👩⚕️Healthcare providers👨🔬Laboratorians❓The interested publichttps://t.co/xo3y1InZCv— CDC (@CDCgov) January 20, 2020
