ATLANTA (CBS46) -- You might not think the new Chinese coronavirus could help a video game, but that seems to be the case with game Plague, Inc. The game, from Ndemic Creations, is number one in simulation games in the Apple store, despite being around for more than eight years.
The game gives the user control over a virus, bacteria, fungus, and other potential illnesses with the challenge being to infect and kill off the entire world before a cure can be made. The traffic has overwhelmed the company's servers at times Friday and the company said in a Friday tweet it was working to get all of the systems back online.
Ndemic Creations released a statement concerning the new coronavirus and the game Plague, Inc. The statement said in part:
"Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease, we see an increase in players...We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalizing serious real-world issues...Please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people."
Our website is currently offline due to very high player numbers. I'm copying our statement on the coronavirus outbreak here so people can still see it.https://t.co/pA6CUS7nJI pic.twitter.com/StXP6aemDe— Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) January 24, 2020
According to the BBC, the game has been downloaded more than 120 million times since 2012 for numerous game-of-the-year awards.
