CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) People living in Rockdale and Newton counties will soon have a way to get tested for the coronavirus, but it's by appointment only.
The testing is a collaboration by the two counties, so only residents of Newton and Rockdale counties will be eligible and you won't need a doctor's referral. Also, the timing of the test results will be different.
Testing, like those being administered on the campus of Georgia Tech, use a special machine which delivers results in an instant. For this particular drive-thru testing, results won't be made available for 48 hours.
No insurance is required but you will need to call the Health Department to make an appointment. The number to call is 770-339-4260.
