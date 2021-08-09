ATLANTA (CBS46) — As several metro Atlanta schools either finished their first week or prepare to kick-off a new school year, the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from over.
Districts across the metro are reporting new cases, some before the first day of class even began. Here is a running list of active cases, including both students and staff, reported by each district:
- Atlanta Public Schools - No data yet
- Barrow County - No data yet
- Bartow County - No data yet
- Carrollton City - 31
- Carroll County - 2
- Cartersville City Schools - Start school Aug. 12
- Cherokee County - 196
- City Schools of Dectur - No data yet
- Clayton County - No data yet
- Cobb County - 253
- Coweta County - Data expected starting Aug. 10
- Dawson County - No data yet
- DeKalb County - 213
- Fayette County - 35
- Forsyth County - No data yet
- Fulton County - 91
- Gwinnett County - 253
- Hall County - No data yet
- Henry County - 14
- Marietta City - 27
- Paulding County - No data yet
- Polk County - Start school Aug. 11
- Rockdale County - No data yet
- Walton County - No data yet
CBS46 will continue to update these numbers throughout the school year.
