ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday morning that a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has opened on the campus of Georgia Tech.
CVS will be operating the site, offered by Abbott Laboratories, that at full capacity will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.
"Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities," said Governor Kemp said in a press release. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."
The testing site will take place at a parking deck with officials accommodating multiple lanes of vehicles at a time. The process takes about 30 minutes to deliver results, and patients will need to pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment.
The testing takes place seven days a week. Monday through Friday, operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can pre-register here.
