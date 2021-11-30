Coronavirus testing

There are two kinds of diagnostic tests for the coronavirus: the PCR test, which looks for the virus' genetic material, and the antigen test, which looks for pieces of protein from the virus.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A new COVID-19 PCR testing site has launched in South Fulton. It is located at The Kingdom of God International Ministry at 4590 Welcome All Road.

The test site is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing. Walk-up testing is available and appointments can be made ahead of time by visiting curative.com, as well.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

