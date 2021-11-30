SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A new COVID-19 PCR testing site has launched in South Fulton. It is located at The Kingdom of God International Ministry at 4590 Welcome All Road.
The test site is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing. Walk-up testing is available and appointments can be made ahead of time by visiting curative.com, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.