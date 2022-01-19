SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency has opened a COVID-19 testing site at 620 Morgan Falls Road.
The testing site, available to all Georgia residents, will operate Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sundays, 8:30 a.m. – noon. The site will be closed on Saturdays.
The site is drive-thru only and no appointments are necessary; however, pre-registration is recommended. Results will be available within 72 hours.
For information about the City of Sandy Springs, please visit www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
