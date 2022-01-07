DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On-demand COVID testing company, Curative, has a new COVID-19 PCR testing site that launched in Decatur.
The site launched Thursday with the following hours of operation:
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Curative's new testing trailer, which is free to patients, is located at Agnes Scott College at 141 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030.
Walk-up testing is available, and appointments can be made ahead of time by vi, clicking here.
Viral Solutions has also opened a new appointment-only testing "supersite" in Stonecrest.
It is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Click here for information about all of Viral Solutions' testing sites.
