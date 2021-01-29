Vaccines are on the way for everybody, says the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Georgia will see a boost in their vaccine delivery with sixteen percent more next week than last week, says CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
“We have been told by the end of March we will have two hundred million doses for the people of the United States and by the end of the summer an additional four hundred million doses. A total of six hundred million doses,” she told reporters in Washington.
Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp said the vaccine that's available for other Georgians will increase next week because the injections reserved for nursing home and extended care facilities are almost all administered.
Morehouse School of Medicine is concentrating fresh federal dollars on bringing all communities into pandemic relief. A $40 million dollar grant is giving Brittaney Bethea and her colleagues support for better communicating with neighborhood based organizations about the vaccine and the pandemic. Reluctance to take the vaccine is a problem in many demographic groups. Altering that reluctance Bethea says requires education.
"Really make sure that you understand the vaccine, that is the most critical component in making that decision," Bethea said.
