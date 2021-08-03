ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The first day of school will begin much like it ended for many students in the city of Atlanta.
Atlanta Public Schools announced a mask mandate a couple of weeks ago, but some parents like Tierra Holt said they failed to clearly announce an option for virtual learning.
“When I called to the school, they told me that the window for enrolling in virtual was closed and that I would have to bring them to school, but no one ever informed me, APS never sent me a text message about that,” Holt said.
There is also back-to-school drama in Forsyth County. Christy Hall said her 9-year-old daughter will be taking fourth grade classes on-line this year due to a lack of COVID protocols in place in the county, including no mask mandate, no contact tracing, and no quarantining.
“Originally it said they were dropping all COVID protocols for the year. They were excited to announce they were going to have a completely normal school year,” Hall said. “They have now said they won’t allow large groups, visitors into the building until at least Labor Day, however they’re still holding all of the open houses today.”
Back in Atlanta, Holt has not decided what’s best for her two daughters this school year, since they both have asthma and allergies.
“They never sent us one message saying sign up for virtual, by this time so they didn’t give us a choice. They also said if they don’t come on the first day, they will be unenrolled,” Holt said.
CBS46 contacted Atlanta Public Schools about their virtual learning program and they sent the following response.
The enrollment window for Atlanta Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year closed on May 15, 2021. Atlanta Public Schools will welcome students back into classrooms on Thursday, August 5 for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Schools will continue to follow the district’s comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety protocols in an effort to keep students and staff safe, which include a universal mask-wearing protocol, requiring that masks be worn in all schools and buildings; weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing; quarantine guidance and protocols; the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for eligible middle and high school students and staff beginning August 9; and other mitigation efforts. In addition to our health and safety protocols, schools are prepared to pivot to a virtual instructional platform should the need arise.
