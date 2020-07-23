ATLANTA (CBS46)—Master P and State Farm Arena officials announced the new date for the much anticipated "No Limit Soldier Reunion Tour" in Atlanta.
Master P drafted his No Limit Soldiers for the live event that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On, and a special guest are all expected to perform.
The reunion comes after 20 years of building the No Limit legacy, and Master P said, “It’s not about us, it’s about the fans and we salute them for supporting the No Limit movement.”
Doors open at 6:30 P.M. Show Starts 7:30 P.M. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303
All tickets for the previously scheduled No Limit Reunion Celebration at State Farm Arena will be honored for the new date.
More information about the No Limit Reunion can be found at www.ticketmaster.com
