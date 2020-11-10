The court date has been reset for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to respond to a subpoena for alleged ethics violations.
Bottoms is accused of receiving more than $382,000 over the limit campaign donation for her 2017 runoff election. Bottoms' attorney failed to appear in court or respond to the subpoena in September.
The public hearing has been reset for 10 a.m. on December 10 at Paul Coverdell Legislative Office.
Mayor Bottoms has denied the allegations, but Georgia Log Cabin, the group that filed the lawsuit, claims, "If Bottoms hopes to be confirmed by the Senate, for a Biden-Harris appointment this will have to be resolved.
