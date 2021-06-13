ALANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Scary moments lead up to the emergency stop of Delta flight 1730.
“I am very thankful it didn’t end badly,” said passenger Benjamin Curlee.
An off-duty flight attendant risked the lives of many when they caused a scuffle on a Delta flight from LAX to Atlanta that forced an emergency landing in Oklahoma City.
“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling people to get back to their seat because oxygen mask we’re going to be required of them,” Curlee explained.
According to a passenger’s tweet, another announcement was made asking all the quote “strong men” to come to the front of the plane to help restrain the violent off duty flight attendant.
Passenger and Morehouse grad Rashaun Williams said his fight or flight kicked in.
“I’m not weighing the pros and cons I’m not thinking about everyone around me I’m thinking this guy is having a meltdown in the middle of the sky with all these people on it… and we need to restrain him,” said Williams.
He posted a video to his Instagram story where you can see him along with others holding the perpetrator down.
“I immediately took the pressure off of him and I said hey man just calm down just don’t move …” Williams said.
Williams explaining to the off-duty flight attendant he’s not here to hurt him but keep him calm.
“At first he’s screaming and screaming when everyone’s taking him down… And then he’s apologizing after he’s down realizing what’s going on… he had no control over himself,” said Williams.
Benjamin Curlee says passengers told him the suspect was dressed quite oddly.
“He had a helmet on elbow and kneepads and the passenger he was sitting right next to he was asking extremely personal questions… he even wrote a note to flight attendants accusing that passenger of being a hijacker,” describes Curlee.
Williams and Curlee believe the terrifying madness in the sky puts an emphasis on the need to address the mental health crisis.
“His actions caused such an emotional volatile reaction from everyone around they are not trained to deal with mental health breakdowns so it causes whole big fight,” Williams said. “It really brings light for a lot more awareness on the mental health crisis."
