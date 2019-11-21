DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several people are in jail and a child is recovering after being jumped and beat up on a DeKalb County school bus Monday.
Police arrested Tiffany Henderson,18. and her brother Curtis Henderson, 17, for swarming a school bus full of children from Snapfinger Elementary School. Police say Tiffany Henderson brought other children from her family to the bus stop on Nov.18 to fight a 10-year-old boy.
Court document say that she encouraged them to also fight other children on the bus. Much of it was caught on video.
According to court documents, the group cussed out the bus driver, refused to leave the bus, and began kicking and punching the elementary school boy repeatedly. That child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with a large forehead contusion and temporary memory loss as a result of the attack.
Tiffany Henderson is charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Curtis Henderson is charged with felony second degree child cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, interfering wit the operation of a school bus, and battery.
Two middle school students who also participated are in juvenile intake, according to DeKalb County School District officials.
School leaders did not share the condition of the injured child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.