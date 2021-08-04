ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — New details emerged Wednesday about a now-deceased Acworth man accused of killing a police officer near The Pentagon Tuesday.
"I mean, wow," said Leigh Rogers, a neighbor of 27-year old Austin Lanz.
Another man who lives nearby was also in shock.
"Oh my goodness, that's terrible news," he said to us.
A background check on Lanz, who the FBI says is the suspect in the deadly attack near The Pentagon, brought us to the quiet Acworth neighborhood.
We knocked on his door in an attempt to reach family, but no one answered. Neighbors say he and his family have lived there for years.
"It's just hard to process this information. It's unbelievable. Such a nice family too," one neighbor said. "He was very quiet. Very to himself."
Records show Lanz was arrested in Cobb County back in April. Warrants show charges for criminal trespassing and burglary of a home in his own neighborhood, about a half mile up the road.
Also in April, he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on an officer. The warrant accuses him of dislocating a deputy's thumb at the Cobb County Jail. He also allegedly attacked another deputy there, leaving her with a "chipped bone" and torn ACL in her right leg.
Lanz was also accused of damaging one of their tasers "beyond repair" and threatening other deputies.
Now FBI investigators have tied Lanz to the deadly attack near the Pentagon Metro Station Tuesday morning. They say he got off a bus at the transit center and allegedly stabbed Pentagon Force Protection Agency Officer George Gonzalez.
The FBI says it appears he then shot himself with Gonzalez's weapon. A civilian bystander was also hurt but is expected to be okay. Both Lanz and Gonzalez died.
Gonzalez, who was originally from Brooklyn, joined the force in 2018 and served in Iraq.
The incident sent The Pentagon into lockdown as law enforcement investigated.
