ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A high demand and low supply of a COVID-19 antibody treatment has officials imposing new limits. Georgia is one of seven states making up 70% of the country’s orders for the Monoclonal Antibody treatment.
Monoclonal Antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system and try to keep the coronavirus from attaching to cells. Doctors say candidates for the IV treatment include high risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, ages 12 and up.
“Monoclonal Antibodies should be given to individuals within the seven to 10 day period. When it progresses to severe illness, it's too late," said Dr. Raymund Razonable, an Infectious Diseases expert at the Mayo clinic.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human services is now allocating doses directly to state health departments instead of the previous system of having providers order the doses directly from the government's suppliers.
Razonable says it is a treatment which can make a difference for how severe a case gets. “Patients who received the therapy have a 70% risk reduction in getting hospitalized within the first 28 days after the diagnosis," said Razonable. "Very rarely do patients report side effects. The more common ones are nausea, chills, fever."
