New DNA samples sent for additional testing in the re-opened Atlanta Child Murders Cases

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is making good on her promise to not only memorialize the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders, but to re-open investigations into their deaths.
Friday Bottoms announced that investigators have collected enough DNA to send at least two of the cases to a private genetic lab to try to identify with confirmation a suspect or suspects. She says 40% of the evidence has been meticulously investigated from the decades-old cases.
“This was a very painful time in our city’s history,” Bottoms said. “Part of my asking that this be re-opened was in light of where we are with DNA testing.”
Currently Wayne Williams is in prison for life charged with the murders of 30 children and young adults. But many of the families do not believe he is the only killer.
“Fiber evidence was re-analyzed in all 30 of the cases and investigators have also extended the timeline from 1970 to 1985 to see if there are any additional victims or children that have been overlooked,” Bottoms stated.
When Bottoms re-opened the cases in 2919, she sat down with CBS46’s Hayley Mason to talk about exploring a new genetic DNA pathway to finding new answers in the controversial cases.
Mason also met with genealogist CeCe Moore diving into her ground-breaking work in solving cold cases using microscopic, decades-old DNA like that in the child murders files. Moore stated that it could be possible to extract DNA even from the 40-plus year old fibers on the children’s clothes.
The Bottoms administration is not releasing the name of the private lab that is doing the research at this time or the names of the victims whose DNA will be tested.
“It is truly my hope that with the analysis of this additional DNA that we can have some additional answers,” Bottoms said.
Bottoms says she hopes to have answers in the next few months, and if testing takes longer, she hopes the next Mayor will prioritize the investigation as well.
