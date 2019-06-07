ATLANTA (CBS46) - Every June, Acqunellia Smith places purple balloons in this wooded area off Campbellton Road. It’s here, her 14-year-old daughter Nacole Smith took her last breath.
“I knew this day was coming again every year, it's coming. The birthdays are coming. And it's hard to deal with,” she said.
This year marks the 24th anniversary of Nacole’s death. She was brutally raped and beaten, and shot twice in the head as she walked to school.
“This guy beat Nacole. He stomped her in her breasts and just flattened her breasts out. She had cried. You could still see the tear drops drying on her face,” Smith said.
She still blames herself. Smith normally drove her kids to school. On that day, Nacole and her older sister had insisted on walking.
“As a mother, you're supposed to be there for your children and I think that's my biggest guilt that I have,” said Smith. “You're supposed to save your kids, you're supposed to make it all right for your kids, but I didn't.”
A straight ‘A’ – Nacole realized she’d left a school project at the house. She took a short cut through the woods to retrieve it.
Detective Reginald Boone – now retired – was first on the scene.
“It bothers you. It stays with you,” said Boone. “You think about Nacole, she'll never have another birthday, she'll never go to the prom, have a family, have kids.
The killer has been a free man all these years. His DNA was linked to the 2004 rape of an East Point teen. Even though the DNA samples match Nacole’s killer, investigators still haven’t been able to identify the man responsible.
“I always tell people, there will never be closure. Justice but no closure. Because this is going to be with me for the rest of my life,” she said.
But this year, Smith has a new sliver of hope this could change. She said investigators recently told her they are using familial DNA to track down the killer. The technique scans criminal databases to see if genetic DNA from a suspect's relatives can make a connection.
Smith said the police haven't always made her daughter's case a priority.
“I don’t think I was treated fairly at all trying to solve Nacole’s case. More work could have been done. They said, “We’ll we exhausted all our leads.” Find more,” she said.
For years Smith searched for the killer on her own. She would scan crowds at nightclubs looking for the man police described as a black male, in his early 30's, wearing round gold framed glasses and a gap in his front teeth.
“They would call me pistol packing mom cause I had this pouch I would carry my gun in and I was looking for this person,” she said.
A straight 'A' student, Nacole was just days away from graduating from Ralph Bunche Middle School. She wanted to be a pediatrician
“I think often what would she be like? Would she be married now, would she have kids now, would she still be living with her mom now?” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.