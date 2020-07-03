ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new documentary from filmmaker Dawn Porter giving you an inside look at Civil Rights icon John Lewis debuts Friday across all video platforms.
The new documentary, titled "John Lewis: Good Trouble," uses interviews and archival footage to chronicle the 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action from Congressman Lewis.
“There are forces today trying to take us back to another time,” Lewis says in the opening of the documentary. “We have miles to go.”
Click here see how you can watch the new feature at home.
