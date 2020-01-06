ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/CBS Newspath) – The new CBS winter primetime schedule kicks off Tuesday with the debut of the high stakes drama, FBI: Most Wanted.
The new series is a spin-off of the hit Dick Wolf series FBI and the “Law & Order” franchise, and stars Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix (LaCroy), an agent who oversees the fugitive task force in charge of tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.
This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives.
His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”
Dick Wolf, René Balcer, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Fred Berner directed the pilot from a script by Balcer.
Don’t miss all the drama starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday with NCIS, FBI at 9 and the series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. right here on CBS46.
