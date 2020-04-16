CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of Rockdale and Newton counties can get tested for the coronavirus -- without a referral from a doctor -- at a drive-thru location Thursday in Conyers.
The testing, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Georgia International Horse Park, is a collaboration by the two counties, so only residents of Newton and Rockdale counties will be eligible. However, residents are asked not to just show up. The testing is by appointment only.
The COVID-19 testing is free, and no insurance is required, but you will need to call the Health Department to make an appointment. The number to call is 770-339-4260.
