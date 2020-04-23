ATLANTA (CBS46) In response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s call to ramp up testing on Monday, the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University Health are opening four new locations in metro Atlanta today for Georgians needing coronavirus testing.
To be tested, patients must first complete a free virtual screening using the AU Health ExpressCare app on Apple or Android, through the website or by calling 706-721-1852. Screenings are available 24/7, with no appointment required.
During the virtual screening, the provider will ask about common symptoms of infection and duration, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, as well as questions related to medical history and risk of virus exposure. Patients who screen positive will be directed for further testing at their nearest drive-thru location. Those who test negative will be provided their visit summary and directed to an appropriate care site for further evaluation and treatment.
AU Health expects to process 260 tests per hour at each of the new Atlanta locations, with results provided to patients in 72 hours or less.
LOCATIONS:
- Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Atlanta) Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kennesaw State University (1000 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw) Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Georgia State University Stadium (33 Gilmer Street SE, Atlanta) Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Decatur Armory (3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur) Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
