New driver training aimed to combat teen deaths on Georgia roads

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Schools are out which means more kids are driving on Georgia roads.
However, AAA says Memorial Day Weekend marked the start of the 100 most deadly days for accidents involving teen drivers. AAA says traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for US teens ages 16-19.
Starting July 1st, Joshua's Law will require 17 year old's seeking their license to get additional training before they can receive it. Right now it requires anyone under 17 to do so.
Now it will require anyone under 18 seeking their license to take 30 hours of online or classroom training and forty hours of on the road training with a parent or guardian.
"I think it's a wonderful idea. I think it's a correction to something that should have been done a long time ago," said Emmett Shead, owner of Wiser Driver in Powder Springs.
Shead says 75-percent of his students are teens. "Any time you can get some driver's education reinforcement in the classroom and also hands on, it's a great thing."
While Shead says distracted driving is a huge issue for kids, AAA also says 'risky habits' include driving with passengers, driving at night, not wearing a seat belt and speeding.
Mother of four teens, LaRonna Turnbough, says she worries like any parent when her kids pull out of the driveway. "I think every mom does. I'm trying not to so much but I think every mom does and so with the extra training I think it adds an extra layer of security for me knowing that my child will pay more attention or be more careful."
Here is information on Joshua's Law: https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements
