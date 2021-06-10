FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) — A New Dunkin' opens Friday and with it comes some free coffee!
The new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins opens daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 5913 Spout Springs Road.
Friday from 5 to 10 a.m. guests can receive a medium hot or iced coffee at the restaurant's grand opening. The store features drive-thru ordering and mobile pick-up.
Following the chance to snag some free coffee, the store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. To celebrate the new store, Ioan Donuts Holding IDH, LLC, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’ will present a $1,000 check to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
